Artists Yiannis Papadopoulos, Panos Tsagaris and Kostis Velonis join forces in a group show at the Kalfayan Galleries, titled “Perished Sun,” which explores the notion of superstition through ancient and modern beliefs about the significance of eclipses. Opening hours are Mondays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kalfayan Galleries, 11 Haritos, Kolonaki, tel 210.721.7679, www.kalfayangalleries.com