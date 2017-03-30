ATHEX: Fourth day of stock growth

The Greek bourse benchmark rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, with most stocks posting gains, although not to the extent observed in recent days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 670.42 points, adding 0.28 percent to Wednesday’s 668.55 points.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.65 percent to 1,791.71 points and mid-caps declined 1.03 percent. Banks dropped 0.05 percent.

In total 61 stocks grew, 47 contracted and 27 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 50.3 million euros, against Wednesday’s 64.3 million.



The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia advanced 0.12 percent to 67.45 points.