Poll: Greeks abuse alcohol less than EU counterparts

Greeks appear to have a healthier relationship with alcohol than their European Union counterparts, according to a recent study indicating that fewer Greeks tend to drink to excess.

According to the study, which was carried out by Athens University’s Mental Health Research Institute in June 2015 as part of the EU’s Joint Action on Reducing Alcohol Related Harm initiative, two in 10 Greeks (or 21.8 percent of the respondents), said they had drunk to excess at least once in the past year.

The average rate for the EU is nearly double that in Greece, standing at 40.9 percent.

According to the study, 11.7 percent of Greeks claimed to abuse alcohol – either drinking in the morning or suffering blackouts – compared to an EU average of 20 percent.