Mouzalas says situation on Chios has reached breaking point

Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas said on Friday that the situation at migrant camps in Chios has reached breaking point.

Speaking to Parliament in the aftermath of a suicide attempt of migrant that set himself on fire, Mouzalas said “the situation on Chios is exceeding its limits.”

According to the minister, 2,500 refugees and migrants have been transferred to the Greek mainland, while another 1200 moved by themselves.

The best way, he said, for the asylum application process to move faster and for returns to Turkey to increase is through the creation of “closed” reception centers, which, however, the ruling SYRIZA party denounced when it was in opposition.

Official figures put the total number of migrants and refugees stranded on Chios is roughly 3,500

