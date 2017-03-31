Cleaners demonstrate outside Parliament
OIYE said that cleaners receive no more that 300 euros per month, regardless of the amount of hours worked.
Cleaning staff at Greek schools held a 24-hour-strike on Friday and demonstrated outside Parliament to protest against low wages.
According to the Federation of Private Employees of Greece (OIYE), cleaners work at schools on a contract basis and receive wages that do not correspond to the service provided.
