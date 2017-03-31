NEWS |

 
Cleaners demonstrate outside Parliament

TAGS: Economy

Cleaning staff at Greek schools held a 24-hour-strike on Friday and demonstrated outside Parliament to protest against low wages.

According to the Federation of Private Employees of Greece (OIYE), cleaners work at schools on a contract basis and receive wages that do not correspond to the service provided.

OIYE said that cleaners receive no more that 300 euros per month, regardless of the amount of hours worked.
 

