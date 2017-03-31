Molester posing as police arrested

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Athens on Friday on charges he molested young girls while posing as a policeman.

According to the investigation, the suspect would follow his victims on his bicycle all the way to the entrance of their homes. He would then tell his victims that he was a police officer investigating a theft at their school in order to frisk them.

The suspect was, reportedly, active since 2011 and has been connected to six cases of molestation in central Athens.

