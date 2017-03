The Pottery Museum run by the Center for the Study of Modern Pottery is holding two workshops for children aged 5-12, with themes inspired by the religious and folk customs of Greek Orthodox Easter. The workshops are scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays April 1 and 8, and the cost is 30 euros per child, with a 5-euro discount for siblings.

Pottery Museum, 4-6 Melidoni, Kerameikos, tel 210.331.8491