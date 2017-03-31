Two downtown streets set for pedestrianization

All vehicles are effectively banned as of Saturday from Vyssis and Kairi, two side streets leading off Athinas in the Monastiraki area of downtown Athens, as plans to pedestrianize more of the Greek capital get under way.

The municipal authority has started informing business owners in the area of the changes and how they will be affected, particularly as deliveries and trash collection will have to be limited to specific times, before the actual paving of the two streets begins in the fall.

As part of its plans to improve the appearance of the area stretching from Monastiraki to Omonia Square, the municipal authority is also planning a makeover for the public squares of Ieros Lochos on the corner of Praxitelous and Evripidou streets, Karamanou on Athinas Street, and Aghias Irinis.