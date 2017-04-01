At a summit of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Friday Greece’s envoy Nikos Kotzias called on the alliance to re-examine its relationship with Israel, essentially to boost its sense of security so that it can promote a two-state solution for the Middle East problem.

The suggestion by Kotzias followed a recent improvement in ties between Greece and Israel.

The minister stressed the need for the creation of an improved security structure in the southeastern Mediterranean, an indirect reference to plans by the Greek government to create a type of Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) of the south that could be based on the island of Rhodes.

According to sources, Kotzias stressed the crucial role that Greece can play in securing stability in a volatile region.

The Greek minister also took the opportunity to underline the need for the alliance to consider its role in the future, saying it should evolve from a purely transatlantic alliance to a broader international one.

The Brussels meeting was also attended by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, with whom Kotzias discussed potential energy cooperations during a meeting in Washington last month.

Kotzias then took the opportunity to highlight the recent escalation of incendiary remarks and actions from Turkey.

The latest occurred on Friday morning, when a pair of Turkish fighter jets violated Greek air space over the Aegean.