Restaurant Fishweek | Athens | April 3-15

City guide Athinorama and the Greek branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), have organized the second annual Restaurant Fishweek, a campaign intended to raise awareness among consumers of the pressure put on fish stocks by irresponsible fishing and also by growing demand for a restricted range of fish and seafood, very often out of season. There are 32 restaurants taking part in this year's event, preparing a special menu that highlights the campaign's cause. To find out more, visit www.athinorama.gr (note that the site is not available in English).

