A Royal Affair | Athens | April 4

The Danish Embassy and Danish Institute in Athens present free screenings of critically acclaimed Danish productions. The selection on Tuesday, April 4, is of Nikolaj Arcel's award-winning “A Royal Affair,” about a young queen married to a mad king who falls his love with the court physician and helps him start a revolution. The screening starts at 7 p.m. and will be in the original language with subtitles.

Danish Institute, 14 Herefondos, Plaka, tel 210.324.4644

