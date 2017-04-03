A Royal Affair | Athens | April 4
Online
The Danish Embassy and Danish Institute in Athens present free screenings of critically acclaimed Danish productions. The selection on Tuesday, April 4, is of Nikolaj Arcel's award-winning “A Royal Affair,” about a young queen married to a mad king who falls his love with the court physician and helps him start a revolution. The screening starts at 7 p.m. and will be in the original language with subtitles.
The Danish Embassy and Danish Institute in Athens present free screenings of critically acclaimed Danish productions. The selection on Tuesday, April 4, is of Nikolaj Arcel's award-winning “A Royal Affair,” about a young queen married to a mad king who falls his love with the court physician and helps him start a revolution. The screening starts at 7 p.m. and will be in the original language with subtitles.
Danish Institute, 14 Herefondos, Plaka, tel 210.324.4644