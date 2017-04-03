WHAT’S ON |

 
Dee Dee Bridgewater | Athens | May 5

Jazz diva extraordinaire Dee Dee Bridgewater is coming to Athens's Diogenis Studio on Friday, May 5, for a single concert of the classic tunes that earned her an enduring international following, as well as more recent work. Tickets for the three-time Grammy winner's show, which starts at 9 p.m., cost 25-35 euros and can be purchased in advance from Ticket Services (39 Panepistimiou, tel 210.723.4567, www.ticketservices.gr) and at Public stores.

Diogenes Studio, 259 Syngrou Avenue, Nea Smyrni,
tel 210.942.5754

