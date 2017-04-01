Members of anarchist group tried to get to PM's office

Fourteen people were detained on Saturday after members of the Rouvikonas (Rubicon) anarchist group tried to force their way into the Maximos Mansion, where the prime minister’s office is housed.



The protesters attempted to catch the policemen guarding the building by surprise as they tried to storm the grounds. They were stopped by officers, although some protesters managed to disperse flyers.



Rouvikonas, known for its raids on politicians’ offices and public buildings, claimed responsibility for the incident in an online post.