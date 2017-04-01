ND leads SYRIZA by more than 13 points in new poll

An opinion poll carried out by Palmos Analysis gives New Democracy a lead of more than 13 points over SYRIZA.



According to the survey, published on the Tvxs news website on Saturday, New Democracy is backed by 23.9 percent of voters, while just 10.6 percent expressed support for SYRIZA.



The poll indicated that 17.2 percent of voters have not made their mind up about who they will support.



The biggest group among the undecided voters and those who say they will not vote or will cast a spoiled ballot is former SYRIZA supporters. They account for 35 percent of the total.