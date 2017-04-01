NEWS |

 
Two held over murder of Paskistani man in Peloponnese

Crime

Two people were in policy custody over the weekend in connection with the murder of a Pakistani man in the Peloponnese, whose carved-up body was found buried in farmland near Pyrgos.

Police began investigating the man’s disappearance almost two weeks ago. The probe led officers to believe that the victim had been murdered.

They discovered the 30-year-old’s body on Friday. No further details about the victim or the two suspects were released.

