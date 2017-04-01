Moving forward

Politicians, state officials and their so-called “intermediaries” must pay for the kickbacks they’ve taken and the theft of public funds. It is a matter of justice. We now have the tools for punishing corruption and steps are being taken in this direction.

At the same time, however, the government, and indeed the entire political system, must decide how far back it wants to go in holding taxpayers to account. The lenders’ extreme and punitive stance on the issue has become coupled with the hangups of decision makers, leading to injustices. The constant seizing of bank accounts on the basis of suspicion alone is starting to defy reason. Likewise the demands for information from the distant past during inspections.

What is important is for taxpayers to understand that they can no longer get away with what they once could. Continuing this hunt for past crimes is risky, as it fosters uncertainty at a time when we need to be improving economic sentiment.