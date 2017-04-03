Iranian migrant drowns off island of Lesvos
Online
He was transferred to the nearest hospital where medics confirmed his death on arrival.
A 27-year-old Iranian migrant drowned on Sunday off the northern coast of Lesvos as he was swimming with a group of compatriots, Coast Guard officers said.
According to the accounts of witnesses, the Iranian man appeared to lose consciousness while swimming at a depth of just one meter.
He was transferred to the nearest hospital where medics confirmed his death on arrival.