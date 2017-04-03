Skourletis accuses Greece's creditors of trying to sell PPC on the cheap

Interior Minister Panos Skourletis on Monday accused Greece's creditrors of going back on agreements on PPC and downgrading the power board because they want to sell it off on the cheap.

In comments made during an interview with ANT1 channel, Skourletis also accused Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras of "seconding" Greece's creditors, the latest in a series of verbal attacks by senior government officials on the central bank chief.

Stournaras is "seconding the positions of the IMF and Schaeuble," Skourletis said, referring to the International Monetary Fund and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

Echoing recent comments by government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, Skourletis said Stournaras was behaving like a politician rather than a central banker and described his stance as "provocative and undermining."

As for dragging bailout negotiations, Skourletis attributed the delay to the "obstructive tactics of the IMF and Wolfgang Schaeuble aimed at bringing the country to its limits so they can win as much as possible."