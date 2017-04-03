Quake, measuring 4.1 Richter, strikes seabed off Crete

A moderate undersea quake, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, struck off Gavdos, a tiny island south of Crete, shortly before noon on Monday, according to the Geodynamic Institute of the Athens Observatory.

The quake, whose epicenter was located some 80 kilometers south of Gavdos, caused no injuries or major damage, seismologists said.

A slightly stronger tremor struck Crete early last month, again without causing injuries or significant damage.