Apocalyptica | Athens | April 7

Finnish cello metal band Apocalyptica are set to perform at Gazi Music Hall in downtown Athens on Friday, April 7. Originally a Metallica classical tribute band, the group have expanded their repertoire to include adaptations of works by other acts as well as their own original material and developed their own neoclassical metal style. They have sold over 4 million albums to date. Tickets, which start from 25 euros, are available at www.viva.gr. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Gazi Music Hall, 7-13 Iera Odos, Gazi, tel 210.342.8055