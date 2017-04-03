NEWS 20:02 Athens trolley buses holding work stoppage on Tuesday TAGS: Transport, Strike There will be no trolley-bus services in Athens on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to a work stoppage by workers. According to their union, the workers will convene a meeting to discuss their contracts. Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS State minister's 2013 Venezuela trip under scrutiny NEWS More work needed to restart stalled Cyprus talks, leaders say NEWS PAME group planning rallies around Greece to protest Eurogroup meeting NEWS