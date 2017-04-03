NEWS |

 
Athens trolley buses holding work stoppage on Tuesday

TAGS: Transport, Strike

There will be no trolley-bus services in Athens on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to a work stoppage by workers.

According to their union, the workers will convene a meeting to discuss their contracts.

