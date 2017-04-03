A home for refugees in Livadia

Children are seen drawing pictures in the middle of a soccer field, during an event designed to bring together locals and refugees in the town of Livadia, central Greece. Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas and UNHCR representative Philippe Leclerc visited Livadia to support a UN-backed program to provide apartments to refugees. During a press conference, Mouzalas said the government aims to reduce the number of camps for asylum seekers to 23 from 45 in 2017 and move people to apartments in urban areas. [Stelios Misinas/Eurokinissi]