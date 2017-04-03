ATHEX: Early losses give way to gains in late blue chip rally

Blue chips bounced back on Monday afternoon to offset their morning losses and end the day with small gains. However, the majority of stocks ended in the red and turnover amounted to the lowest level in 15 sessions – pointing to investor caution.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 667.32 points, adding 0.19 percent to Friday’s 666.06 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.21 percent to 1,782.36 points, while mid-caps gave up 0.39 percent and small-caps declined 1.13 percent.

Banks slipped 0.32 percent, with Eurobank falling 2.26 percent and Piraeus down 1.18 percent, while National grew 1.24 percent. Hellenic Exchanges (up 2.60 percent) and Motor Oil (2.19 percent) outperformed.

In total 42 stocks registered gains, 53 posted losses and 23 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to just 22.4 million euros, almost a third of last Friday’s 64.5 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange shrank 0.76 percent to 67.56 points.