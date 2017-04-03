Lavrio produced the upset of the weekend in the Basket League as it thrashed host Kolossos on Rhodes, while Doxa tried to shock visiting AEK at Lefkada but its loss sealed its relegation.

Lavrio is vying with Promitheas Patras for the last spot left open for the play-offs, and grabbed a 16-point win on Rhodes (79-63) on Saturday with Steven Gray scoring 20 points. The result has sent Kolossos down to seventh, while Lavrio is tied on eighth with Promitheas that saw off Kymi with an 81-57 score.

Aris is the favorite to clinch the fourth spot with two games left to play, after defeating struggling Apollon Patras 79-70 in Thessaloniki. Rethymno won 78-67 at Korivos Amaliadas.

All this has set up a huge relegation decider on Saturday, April 8, as Apollon visits Kymi. The winner will more than likely stay up while the loser will follow Doxa to the A2 division. The Lefkada team gave AEK a hard time, but eventually AEK won 68-64.

As for the two league leaders, Olympiakos eclipsed PAOK by 25 (84-59) on Sunday in Piraeus and Panathinaikos trounced Trikala by 30 (93-63) on Monday.

Meanwhile Greek basketball legend Nick Galis has been chosen as the first ever Greek and the eighth European player to enter the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, in Massachusetts. He was also recently voted as the best European never to play in the NBA. Galis led Greece to the European basketball championship triumph of 1987 and was the main driving force for the sport in Greece in the last century.