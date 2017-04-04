Greece expresses condolences after deadly St Petersburg blast

The Greek Foreign Ministry on Monday night issued a statement expressing support for the people of Russia following a bomb attack on the St Petersburg metro earlier in the day that killed 11 people.

“Shocked at today's deadly explosions in the St Petersburg metro, Greece stands by the people of Russia and their government, expresses its deep condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” the Foreign Ministry said in an announcement on its website.

“The Greek Consulate General in St Petersburg is monitoring developments closely, in cooperation with the competent Russian authorities,” it added.