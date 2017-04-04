New 50-euro note goes into circulation in Europe

The European Central Bank on Tuesday released a new 50-euro note as part of a rollout of new banknotes that boast better security features.

The new 50 that went into circulation on Tuesday features similar “feel, look, tilt” security measures that are part of the already issued 5, 10, and 20 euro banknotes.

The new notes feel crisper and firmer than previous versions. They also have raised print and feature a portrait window, a portrait watermark and security thread; the emerald number displays an effect of light moving up and down when tilted.

The 50 note is part of the new “Europa” series that showcases architectural styles from European history. It will be followed by new 100 and 200 banknotes. The ECB has decided not to circulate a new 500-euro note.

[AP]