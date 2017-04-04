Group Show | Athens | April 5 - May 20

To mark the opening of documenta 14, the world's biggest artistic event being co-hosted for the first time this year by Athens and the German city of Kasel, the Kappatos Gallery presents “HL2805xy57,” a group show featuring works by Marina Abramovic, Lynda Benglis, Louise Bourgeois, Panos Charalampous, Irene Georgopoulou, Michalis Katzourakis, George Lappas, Aliki Pappa, Yorgos Papafigos, Vassilis Salpistis, Santiago Sierra, Takis and Marie Voignier. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, April 5, and runs through May 20. Opening hours are noon to 9 p.m. from April 6 to 8, noon to 7 p.m. on April 9 and 10, and noon to 6 p.m. from Tuesdays to Fridays and noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays from April 11 onward.

Kappatos Gallery, 12 Athinas, Monastiraki, tel 210.321.7931, www.kappatosgallery.com