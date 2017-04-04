Greece in WWII | Thessaloniki | To September 10

The Thessaloniki Museum of Photography and the Benaki Museum Photographic Archives present “Portrayals of History, Voula Papaioannou – Dimitris Harissiadis 1940-1960,” a show comprising 200 images by the two esteemed Greek photographers capturing developments in Greece during the German occupation and the first few years of reconstruction. The show runs through September 10 and opening hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Tuesdays to Thursdays and Saturdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays.

Thessaloniki Museum of Photography, Warehouse A, 1st Floor, 3 Navarchou Votsi, Thessaloniki Port, tel 2310.566.716, www.thmphoto.gr