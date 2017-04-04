Abattoirs de Thessalonique | Thessaloniki | To April 20

The French Institute in Thessaloniki is hosting “Abattoirs de Thessalonique – Un Quartier de Palimpseste,” an exhibition of works by 21 Greek photographers who were sent out to explore the changes in the western area of the northern port city that served as the central slaughterhouse and meat-packing district up until a few years ago. The show runs through April 20. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 6.30 to 9.30 p.m.

French Institute, 2A Stratou, tel 2310.821.231, www.ift.gr