Greek MPs seek to legalize free camping
In a joint question tabled on Tuesday in Parliament for the attention of the tourism, justice and interior ministers, a group of 38 MPs of leftist SYRIZA called for the decriminalization of free camping in the Greek countryside.
In their statement, the MPs declared that “free campers demand their constitutionally protected rights,” adding that a new law decriminalizing free camping could act as “a safety net for the have-nots.”