Robbers strike twice

A brewery and a soap factory were targeted by unidentified robbers early Tuesday.



The perpetrators stole a safe from both places, which are located not far from each other, about an hour north of Athens.



Sources say five men whose faces were covered entered the Olympic Brewery in Schimatari at 3.20 a.m. After overpowering a security guard and a female chemist, they found and took the safe. Less than 20 minutes later, four masked men broke into the Papoutsanis soap factory in Ritsona. They also overpowered the security guard, then made off with the safe. It is unknown in what direction the thieves took off.



Police are on alert in Viotia and Evia for any evidence related to the robberies.



In recent months, many factories in the area have fallen pray to criminals who overpower security before fleeing with safes, but without leaving any traces of evidence in their wake.