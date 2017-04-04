E-ticket scheme to launch in August

The use of electronic tickets for Athens public transport will begin in August rather than on June 1, as pledged by Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis last month, as authorities intensify their efforts to set up the necessary infrastructure to support the scheme.

Ministry officials say the installation of new ticket barriers at metro stations and ticket readers on buses and trolley buses is on track even though the equipment has come under attack on several occasions by vandals.

Works on the installation of new barriers will result in the closure of the Doukissis Plakentias metro station in northern Athens, the last stop on Line 3, from 9 p.m. Wednesday until Thursday morning.

Trains to and from Athens Airport will continue to pass through the station during that time but without stopping.