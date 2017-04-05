Members of Rouvikonas barge into Athens City Hall
Online
A group of about 15 members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas – the Greek name for Rubicon – barged into the Athens City Hall on Wednesday to protest a recent crackdown by authorities on left-wing squats across the capital, reports said.
A group of about 15 members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas – the Greek name for Rubicon – barged into the Athens City Hall on Wednesday to protest a recent crackdown by authorities on left-wing squats across the capital, reports said.
Protesters shouted slogans and scattered flyers, reports said.
No arrests were reported.