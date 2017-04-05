Greek judges order release of ex defense minister

Greek judges have ordered the release of former defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos from prison for medical reasons.



The 77-year-old, who was given a 20-year sentence for money laundering in 2013, had a triple bypass surgery last month.



A prosecutor had earlier argued for Tsochatzopoulos’s release saying that his continued residence at Korydallos “would cause irreparable damage” to his health.



The court accepted the request by a majority of three to two.



Tsochatzopoulos’s wife, Viki Stamati, who is serving a 12-year term for money laundering, has repeatedly appealed for her sentence to be commuted to house arrest, citing mental health problems, to no avail.