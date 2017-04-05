NEWS |

 
NEWS

Greek judges order release of ex defense minister

TAGS: Justice

Greek judges have ordered the release of former defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos from prison for medical reasons.

The 77-year-old, who was given a 20-year sentence for money laundering in 2013, had a triple bypass surgery last month.

A prosecutor had earlier argued for Tsochatzopoulos’s release saying that his continued residence at Korydallos “would cause irreparable damage” to his health.

The court accepted the request by a majority of three to two.

Tsochatzopoulos’s wife, Viki Stamati, who is serving a 12-year term for money laundering, has repeatedly appealed for her sentence to be commuted to house arrest, citing mental health problems, to no avail.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 