Greek judges order release of ex defense minister
Greek judges have ordered the release of former defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos from prison for medical reasons.
The 77-year-old, who was given a 20-year sentence for money laundering in 2013, had a triple bypass surgery last month.
A prosecutor had earlier argued for Tsochatzopoulos’s release saying that his continued residence at Korydallos “would cause irreparable damage” to his health.
The court accepted the request by a majority of three to two.
Tsochatzopoulos’s wife, Viki Stamati, who is serving a 12-year term for money laundering, has repeatedly appealed for her sentence to be commuted to house arrest, citing mental health problems, to no avail.