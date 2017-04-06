1st IPAS Film Festival | Athens | April 6-9

The Default Project presents the first annual International Political/Activism Short Film Festival in Athens. Documentaries, fiction and animation films, all by independent producers from 30 different countries, will be screened with English subtitles from noon to midnight at Booze Cooperativa in central Athens from Thursday, April 6, until Sunday, April 9. The festival further features guest appearances, discussions and other special events. Admission is free. More information about the festival can be found on its website, www.ipasfilmfestival.com.

Booze, 57 Kolokotroni, tel 21140.53.733, www.boozecooperativa.com