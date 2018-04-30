Ancient Figurines | Thessaloniki | To April 30, 2018

“Figurines: A Microcosm of Clay,” at the Thessaloniki Archaeological Museum, presents 672 figurines from significant archaeological sites in Macedonia and Thrace that offer insights into the techniques the ancients used when working with clay and the meanings of the symbols and decorative motifs depicted. The exhibition through April 30, 2018. Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Admission costs 8 euros.

Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, 6 Manoli Andronikou, tel 2313.310.201, www.amth.gr