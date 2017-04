“Walking Through Thessaloniki\Vienna” at the Museum of Byzantine Culture explores the notions of “xenos” and “xenia” as understood through the act of walking and becoming acquainted with a new place and its people. The show comprises works by 13 Greek and Austrian artists. Opening hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Museum of Byzantine Culture, 2 Stratou, tel 2313.306.400, www.mbp.gr