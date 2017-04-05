Precarious Collectives | Athens | April 6-12

The Pavillon Neuflize OBC and Fluxum Foundation/Flux Laboratory have traveled to Athens for documenta 14, presenting an visual arts/dance project curated by Fabien Danesi and choreographed by Andonis Foniadakis. In collaboration with six dancers, the artists in residence question the notion of community as a situation. This hybrid contemporary project, which is being held with the support of the Swiss Embassy in Athens, will be presented in a historic building on 23 Academias Street, inviting the public to walk around the building to get a feel for the architectural dimension of the location. Opening times are 2-10 p.m. from April 6-9 and 2-8 p.m. from April 10-12, with the dance performance taking place at 9 p.m.



For more information, www.fluxlaboratory.com