Sorras appeal to be heard on May 17

A court in Patra, western Greece, on Wednesday postponed until May 17 the hearing of an appeal by self-proclaimed trillionaire Artemis Sorras against an eight-year prison sentence handed down last month for embezzlement.



Since then prosecutors have lodged an array of charges against Sorras in connection with a large-scale scam whereby thousands of citizens were encouraged to pay for membership of a movement called Convention of Greeks in exchange for false assurances that all of their debts would be paid off.

Hundreds of supporters rallied on Wednesday outside the Patra courthouse in solidarity with Sorras, who remains at large along with his wife.