Easter drives hiring statistics higher in March

The local jobs market showed some signs of recovery in March according to the Labor Ministry’s Ergani hirings database.

The balance between hirings and departures posted a surplus of 38,517 jobs, which makes last month the best March on record since 2001.

The start of the period leading up to Easter saw an increase in hirings, experts say, due to the need to cover seasonal requirements of enterprises in tourism and food service.

It is no surprise that accommodation was the sector that made the biggest contribution in new jobs, with a surplus of 11,898 positions.

However, for yet another month the majority (53.5 percent) of new jobs concerned flexible forms of labor.