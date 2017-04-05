Fewer Greeks want to set up own business, survey shows

Fewer Greeks are now considering setting up their own enterprise than was the case a year ago, while more and more people see it as a source of additional income rather than a main occupation, according to the annual entrepreneurship survey by Amway.

The results of the survey, presented on Wednesday, showed that 64 percent of Greeks had a positive general attitude toward entrepreneurship in 2016, against 69 percent in the 2015 survey, and that just 46 percent could imagine themselves starting a business (against 60 percent in 2015).

“The business environment has become more difficult, and although the jobless rate remains above 23 percent there are fewer people who can see themselves starting their own business,” National Technical University of Athens professor Giorgos Kalogirou said while presenting the survey’s findings.

Although a primary motive for starting a business remains being one’s own boss (for 42 percent of people), the prospect of a secondary income is gaining ground, concerning 33 percent of respondents, up from 24 percent in the previous survey. Another reason given was getting back to work (34 percent), mainly for those aged 50 or over.