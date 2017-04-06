Police see safe robbery gang in new heist

Police on Thursday were exploring possible links between a robbery at a cosmetics firm northeast of Athens and a string of similar break-ins in the past few months targeting safes in large businesses.

According to police reports, four masked men armed with bats and guns immobilized the two security guards at the headquarters of a well-known cosmetics firm in Gerakas at around 3.30 a.m. on Thursday.

They made off in car with the contents of two safes they were able to break into.

The robbery is similar to at least another six that have been carried out since the start of the year on large businesses around the Attica area in late-night raids by three, four or more masked assailants.