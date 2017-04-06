Union calls on retail workers to strike against Sunday shop hours

The OIYE federation of private sector workers has called on employees in the retail sector to strike against Sunday’s opening of shops and supermarkets.

Retailers across the country have the option to stay open on the last Sunday of every month and ahead of major holidays like Easter under a law passed under the previous government to liberalize the retail market and boost sales.



The measure is considered controversial, as smaller businesses say it raises their operating costs and benefits large chains and multinationals, while labor unions claim it undercuts workers’ rights.

“So long as the government fails to live to its promise for abolishing Sunday operation, so the workers and unions in retail commerce will continue mobilizing, resisting and striking,” the federation said in its announcement.