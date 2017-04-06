Romanian Tribute | Athens | To April 12

The Astor Cinema is hosting a tribute to Romanian cinema, presenting the country's best recent films, through Wednesday, April 12. The daily screening program starts at 5.40 p.m. with Palme d'Or nominated “Graduation” by Cristian Mungiu, who shared the Best Director award at Cannes last year with Olivier Assayas. It is followed at 8 p.m. by Berlin Silver Bear winner “Aferim!” by Radu Jude, described as a “Balkan western,” and at 10 p.m. by Bogdan Mirica's drama “Dogs,” awarded by the FIPRESCI jury at Cannes and described by Le Figaro as “a shocking film.” Admission costs 7 euros (5 euros on Wednesday). Note that the cinema will be closed on April 10.

Astor Cinema, 28 Stadiou, Korai Square, tel 210.321.1950