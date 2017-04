One of the most exciting percussionists in Greece today, Alex Drakos, will be taking the stage at Gazarte with his trio on Friday, April 7, for a gig that promises to showcase the qualities of the drums, spanning diverse genres from pop to rock and electro to traditional Greek music. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets, which cost 12 euros, can be purchased in advance from www.viva.gr.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347, gazarte.gr