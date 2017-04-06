Comicdom Con | Athens | April 7-9

The country's biggest event on comics and comic-book artists returns for the 12th year in a row on April 7-9, taking place at the Hellenic American Union (22 Massalias), the French Institute (31 Sina) and other venues in the Neapoli district of the Greek capital in cooperation with the City of Athens. This year's guest artists include Belgian creator of the popular video game “Syberia” Benoit Sokal, award-winning New Yorker contributor and creator of the interactive comic “Here” Richard McGuire, comic critic and editor-in-chief of “The Best American Comics” Bill Kartalopoulos, up-and-coming Polish artist Kate Niemczyk, known for her work in Marvel's “Mockingbird” series, Eisner Award nominee Rob Davis, graphic novel “Filmish” creator Edward Ross, Spanish cartoonist and illustrator Mariano Saura (in cooperation with the Cervantes Institute), and German visual artist, graphic novelist and graphic journalism author Kai Pfeiffer (Goethe Institute). Greek artist DaNi will be the subject of a special tribute on local talent. Exhibitions at this year's event include a showcase of the work featured in “The Best American Comics” anthology and shows by Greek artists, among others. For more details on the program and venues, visit www.comicdom-con.gr.