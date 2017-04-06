Tsipras hails tunnel opening as proof of Greek recovery

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly developed tunnel at Tempi in central Greece on Thursday and hailed the completion of the project as a symbol of the country's ability to stand on its own two feet and succeed.

His remarks came just a day before the Eurogroup meeting in Malta and after having said that if there is no deal to complete Greece's bailout review, he will request an emergency summit of EU leaders.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tsipras said he would defend the efforts and sacrifices of the Greek people, and won't let anyone play games at the expense of the Greek economy.

The tunnel that was inaugurated bypasses the Tempi valley, a narrow and hazardous passageway along the motorway linking Athens and Thessaloniki. It is six kilometers long, and is the longest in Greece.

Construction began in 2008 before being halted in 2011. Work was then resumed in 2014 after funding to finish the project was secured.