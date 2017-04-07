A little humility wouldn’t hurt

Greece finally has the complete road network it so badly needed for so many years.

Much of it has been financed by European Union funds, while its construction was planned and launched many years ago.

Ruling SYRIZA fought these projects, irresponsibly, for years when it was in the opposition. It did this with an activism that closely resembled the “I won’t pay” type movements that have sprouted up like mushrooms in the last eight years – in tandem with the country’s crippling financial crisis.

Now they have the audacity to triumphantly unveil such grand projects with pomposity, which is broadcast live on public television, without the slightest reference to those who had played a central role in the past for such infrastructure to become a reality today.

This, however, is not to say that the government didn’t “untangle” things and get the job done, but a little bit of humility wouldn’t do any harm.