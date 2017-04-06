ATHEX: Index rises as market waits

With all eyes firmly fixed on Friday’s Eurogroup meeting in Malta, the Greek stock market edged up on low trading on Thursday despite the losses registered by bank stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 671.15 points, adding 0.18 percent to Wednesday’s 669.97 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.14 percent to 1,791.27 points, mainly due to the 0.85 percent drop of the banks index.

In total 58 stocks rose, 33 declined and 24 stayed put.

Turnover reached 37.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 42.7 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia fell 0.09 percent to 67.93 points.