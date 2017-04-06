The online platform for the submission of this year’s income tax declarations (for incomes earned in 2016) opened on Thursday, earlier than ever before, and it appears that it will close on July 15, although a legal clause to that end is still anticipated.

More than 6 million taxpayers will have to file details concerning their 2016 economic activities and all signs point to a higher tax bill for the vast majority of Greeks. The drop in the tax-free ceiling and the increase in both tax rates and the solidarity levy will entail more dues for most taxpayers.

This year statements will be submitted on the new website of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (aade.gr), but taxpayers will use the same usernames and passwords that they did up until last year at the gsis.gr website. This year they will be asked to file the details of a bank account so as to speed up any tax refund they might be entitled to.

In case of tax dues, the first installment must be paid by July 31, the second by September 29 and the third by November 30, as the decision by the head of the authority, Giorgos Pitsilis, dictates. Like last year, there is no requirement for the submission of retail purchase receipts.

The main form (E1) has 14 changes compared to last year’s, including the separate processing of incomes of spouses based on different areas.